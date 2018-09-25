Here, veteran fitness expert Vesna Jacob, of Vesna’s Alta Celo, Delhi, guides you through 4 yoga poses to beat constipation. If constipation becomes an everyday thing then it can be quite annoying. However, few people tend to take constipation lightly. In fact, some think it is a disease, but it is only a symptom. A symptom of an incredibly serious problem, if not treated on time. When your bowel movements are irregular, your stomach is bloated and strained. If this is not taken care of, it leads to pelvic diseases. If the problem is spotted in time and treated, there is no reason to worry. If you don’t treat constipation timely then it will become more severe stomach disorder. But there is always hope, and yoga is a great option. Yoga revitalizes your body and helps to increase blood flow and oxygen supply in the system. Yoga postures involve the movement of the pelvis, and this greatly helps in reducing constipation. Yoga will take care of the infrequent bowel movements and also reduce the straining and bloating of the stomach. Here is all about yoga and constipation that you should know.

