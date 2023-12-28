  • ENG

Select Language

Yearender 2023: Pneumonia to sudden attacks; diseases that made news this year

As much as we love to eat tomatoes, there is an illness known as tomato fever that primarily affects young people. Tomato-like rashes appear on the bodies of children suffering from this disease.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : December 28, 2023 8:08 PM IST

Yearender 2023: Several Indian celebrities, including Shreyas Talpade and Sushmita Sen, suffered from sudden cardiac arrests. Not everyone, though, was fortunate enough to make it through it. For those who are unaware, Indians are at a higher risk of developing coronary artery disease because our arteries are slightly smaller. Moreover, Indians have additional risk factors like poor eating habits, smoking, fast and canned foods, tobacco use, high stress, excessive alcohol consumption, and a lack of exercise.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more