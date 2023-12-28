Yearender 2023: Pneumonia to sudden attacks; diseases that made news this year

As much as we love to eat tomatoes, there is an illness known as tomato fever that primarily affects young people. Tomato-like rashes appear on the bodies of children suffering from this disease.

Yearender 2023: Several Indian celebrities, including Shreyas Talpade and Sushmita Sen, suffered from sudden cardiac arrests. Not everyone, though, was fortunate enough to make it through it. For those who are unaware, Indians are at a higher risk of developing coronary artery disease because our arteries are slightly smaller. Moreover, Indians have additional risk factors like poor eating habits, smoking, fast and canned foods, tobacco use, high stress, excessive alcohol consumption, and a lack of exercise.