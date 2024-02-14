Yami Gautam announces pregnancy: what to eat when pregnant?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Yami Gautam announces pregnancy: Whether we talk about Yami Gautam's performance in Kaabil, Dasvi, A Thursday or Chor Nikla Ke Bhaga, she has impressed us all with her fascinating acting skills, and of course, her looks and fitness have always been talk of the town. But right now she has been making news for two reasons: one, her upcoming film Article 370, and the other, her pregnancy. First of all, congratulations to Yami and Aditya. On that note, let me tell you about some healthy meals Yami is a fan of.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information