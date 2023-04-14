XBB.1.16 Covid-19 In India: How The New Omicron Variant Is Affecting Children, Know The Symptoms, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
XBB.1.16 Covid-19 In India: COVID-19 is spreading in India again. According to the latest report by the Union Health Ministry of India, the country registered 5,880 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths. While the national capital and Himachal Pradesh reported 4 COVID deaths each; Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan reported one death each; and Kerala reconciled two of them. Find out how the new variant XBB.1.16 is affecting children. To Know More, Watch Video.