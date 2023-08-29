  • ENG

Select Language

Worst Foods for Joint Pain in Arthritis

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : August 29, 2023 3:36 PM IST

Arthritis Care: Arthritis, a condition characterized by joint inflammation and pain, affects millions worldwide. While no specific diet can cure arthritis, Certain foods have been linked to increased inflammation and may worsen arthritis symptoms.

We'll dive into categories of foods that individuals with arthritis should consider avoiding for better management of their condition.

Processed Foods

These include pre-packaged snacks, canned soups, and frozen meals. They often contain trans fats, high levels of sodium, and artificial additives. Trans fats promote inflammation .

Fried Foods

Deep-fried foods like French fries, fried chicken, and doughnuts are high in unhealthy trans fats and calories. These fats not only contribute to inflammation but also lead to weight gain, which can place extra stress on already painful joints.
Sugary Foods
Candy, sugary beverages, and baked goods trigger the release of inflammatory cytokines, contributing to joint discomfort. High sugar consumption is also linked to a risk factor for arthritis.
High-Glycemic Foods

Foods with a high glycemic index bread and rice cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

These spikes can lead to an increase in inflammation, as well as insulin resistance, which may worsen arthritis symptoms.

Red Meat

Red meat, especially processed varieties like sausages and bacon, contain saturated fats that can lead to inflammation. Additionally, these meats release advanced glycation during cooking, which contribute to inflammation and tissue damage.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more