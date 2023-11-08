Worried about winter weight gain? Try these foods that can help you shed that belly fat

Winter Weight Loss Foods: The winter months are ideal for indulging in all of your favorite foods, such as gajar ka halwa and sarson ka saag aur makki ki roti. However, what feeds your soul isn't necessarily healthy for you. Winter weight management is particularly challenging for us because of these binge eating phases and lack of activity. However, there are a few foods that, even in winter, can aid in weight loss.