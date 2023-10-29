  • ENG

Select Language

World Stroke Day 2023: Include these five foods in your diet to help prevent a stroke

A stroke occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain, leading to a sudden loss of brain function, and October 29th is observed as World Stroke Day. On this occasion, let's see what foods can help benefit this life-threatening condition.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : October 29, 2023 2:08 PM IST

World Stroke Day 2023: A stroke occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain, leading to a sudden loss of brain function, and October 29th is observed as World Stroke Day. On this occasion, let's see what foods can help benefit this life-threatening condition.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more