World Hepatitis Day: Know Everything About Hepatitis and Its Prevention

Hepatitis Prevention and Liver care

People from around the world are celebrating World Hepatitis Day on July 28. It is an ideal day to call for the elimination of this disease. Hepatitis refers to an inflammatory condition of the liver. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 354 million people globally currently live with chronic hepatitis.

Hepatitis is classified into 5 categories: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E where hepatitis B and C are the most common virus types that affect a wide population in India.

This video discusses about preventive measures for Hepatitis.