World Heart Day: What's Behind the Rise in Heart Attacks Among Young People?

World Heart Day: Acute Myocardial infarction or heart attack is a serious condition that happens when the blood flow to the heart muscle is unexpectedly cut off and causes harm to the heart muscle. Myocardial infarction (MI) was once thought to be an issue for the elderly. A heart attack in someone under the age of 40 was extremely uncommon, but now one in every five-heart attack patient are under the age of 40.
