World Health Day 2023: Importance Of Exercising & Well Balanced Diet, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

World Health Day 2023: World Health Day is a global observance held on April 7th every year to raise awareness about health issues and promote healthy living. The day is an opportunity for individuals and organizations around the world to come together and advocate for better health outcomes for all. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is yet to be announced. In previous years, themes have focused on a range of topics, including mental health, infectious diseases, and universal health coverage. To Know More, Watch Video.