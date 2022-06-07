- Health A-Z
Brain Tumor Day: Massive growth or abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called a brain tumor. There are various types of brain tumors some are none cancerous which are benign and others which are cancerous are called malignant. Primary brain tumors are those which began from the brain while secondary tumors are those which began from other parts of the body. Here is today's video Dr Rahul Gupta, Neuro Surgeon, HOD, Fortis Hospital, Noida will tell you about brain tumors, their causes, symptoms and treatment.