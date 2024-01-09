  • ENG

Select Language

Workplace Anxiety: What to Do if You Feel Too Anxious at Work

When work is hectic, it becomes too easy to say 'yes' even when you don't know how to do something. Get out of that discomfort of asking for help or clarification because it's worth it in the long run, and it can decrease anxiety about responsibilities.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : January 9, 2024 2:41 PM IST

Workplace Anxiety: According to reports, the two main factors contributing to job anxiety and stress are dealing with difficult coworkers and deadlines. While some prefer to hide below their desks until the chaos passes, others like the drama. Being unable to communicate effectively at work can be very stressful.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more