Women's Health Day: How To Deal With The Changes In Body After 40 years, Watch Video

Symptoms of Post 40: Disturbed sleep cycle, weight issues, irritation, anxiety, headache, body pains, lack of motivation, hair loss, tiredness, and depression.

Body Changes In Women: With time health starts degrading especially in women. 40 or post 40 is the period when women start suffering from health issues, and bone and joint pains. It happens because at this age (hormonal fluctuations) take place in the body. When you are in your 40s and 50s you should have body checkups, and body screening tests because at this age menopause takes place and you should know about the changes which are occurring in your body.

If you are someone who is in her 40s and facing health issues then this video is for you. In this video, Dr. Pallavi Aga MD, Doctor and lifestyle consultant will tell you about the diet, treatment and symptoms one faces in her post-40s