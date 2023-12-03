Winter Heart Attacks: 7 Essential Lifestyle Tips To Combat Heart Health Issues During Winter

Winter season can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack. Watch the video below to know how you can keep your heart safe during the winter's chill.

Winter Heart Attacks: As temperatures plummet and the winter season sets in, so does an increased risk of heart attacks. Yes, you read that right! Winter season can pose serious and fatal risks to your heart health. As per studies, heart attack rates rise by up to 30% during the colder months, making it crucial to take extra precautions to safeguard your cardiovascular health.

What causes this sudden spike in heart attack rates during the colder months? There can be a combination of factors that can effectively contribute to the elevated risk of heart attacks in winter. Cold weather constricts blood vessels, increasing blood pressure and putting a strain on the heart. Additionally, the body's natural response to cold temperatures, which involves shivering, elevates heart rate and further strains the cardiovascular system.

In the above video, the expert shares some easy, yet effective steps to combat heart health issues during the winter months. Watch the video!