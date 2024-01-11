Winter Eye Problems: Why is Conjunctivitis More Common In Winter?

Bacterial or viral infections, such as conjunctivitis (commonly known as pink eye), tend to be more prevalent in cold weather due to indoor heating systems and close contact with others, facilitating the spread of these infections.

Winter Eye Problems: Cold air is typically dry, and this dry air sometimes leads to increased evaporation of the eye's natural tears, resulting in dry, itchy, and irritated eyes. This condition is particularly uncomfortable for individuals who are already prone to dry eyes.