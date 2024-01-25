Winter Diet: Benefits of Eating Cloves and Black Pepper With Honey in Winter | The Health Site

The natural sugars in honey provide a quick energy boost. While the essential oils in cloves and black pepper help combat fatigue.

Winter Diet: Many of us use natural remedies to ward off the chills that come with winter's cold winds. A traditional combination that offers significant taste and health advantages is cloves, black pepper, and honey. Cloves and black pepper are powerhouses of antioxidants and vitamin C. Their warming properties promote blood circulation, aiding in the body's defense mechanisms.