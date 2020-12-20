We visit different doctors for different health problems. But if you have a good family doctor, you may not need to see different medical specialists as most of your basic health concerns can be solved by your family physician. Because your family doctor knows your medical history well, he/she can diagnose you properly when you suffer from a health problem. If required, you family doctor may refer you to a specialist.

But if you keep on visiting a new doctor for your health issues, they would begin the treatment from the very basic level every time. So, it’s very important to stick to one doctor that understands your problem well and knows your lifestyle and your family medical history well. A family doctor can help you take the best decisions related to your health.

In conversation with Sipping Thoughts, Dr. Vandana Boobna, a senior consultant, elaborates more on why you should have a family doctor and how to choose a good family doctor.

According to Dr. Boobna, there are certain factors that you should keep in mind before selecting your family doctor. Watch the video provided above to find out these key points.

A baseline check-up and periodic regular follow-up are important to know if you are healthy or at risk of any lifestyle diseases. These days where the health expenditure is almost 90% out of our pockets, it is really important to have a family doctor who would keep a check on our health and past record. This would save our overall medical cost in the future.