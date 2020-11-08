Post the lockdown, India witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases. Where did we lack and what public health measures should have been taken to prevent the spike?

According to Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India, the problem lies at multiple levels. Early case identification, isolation, extensive contact tracing, and household surveillance were not done as required. Also, large public gatherings were also not contained strictly in the beginning. In addition, the lackadaisical attitude of the people in taking personal precautions gave the virus to spread easily.