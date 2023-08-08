Sign In
WHO Issues Alert Against Indian-Made Contaminated Cough Syrup Sold In Iraq – Watch Video

Published : August 8, 2023

WHO ALERT: The World Health Organization has issued a global alert about an Indian Made cough syrup which is sold in Iraq that was contaminated with toxic chemicals. The alert came after a sample of the common cold syrup, 'Cold Out', was obtained from a location in Iraq and submitted for laboratory analysis. The health body said that, "The sample was found to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol (0.25%) and ethylene glycol (2.1%) as contaminants. The acceptable safety limit for both ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol is no more than 0.10%,". Watch video for more information.

