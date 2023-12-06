What is White Lung Syndrome? Here is what you need to know

A global surge in instances of an enigmatic ailment known as 'White Lung Syndrome' is being reported... know more about it here!

White Lung Syndrome : A global surge in instances of an enigmatic ailment known as 'White Lung Syndrome' is being reported, with recorded cases emerging in Europe, the United States, and China. The more extensive form of pneumonia has already attained 'epidemic' proportions in Denmark.