H9N2 Virus: What is Avian Flu? Causes, Symptoms and Prevention

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a sickness that mainly affects birds. One type of this flu, called H9N2, is notable because it can infect many kinds of birds and even spread to humans.

H9N2 spreads when people or animals come into contact with infected birds, their respiratory fluids, or dirty surroundings .The virus can stick around in water and on surfaces, making it easy to pass from one group of birds to another.