What happens when you start oiling your belly button?

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : November 2, 2023 7:32 PM IST

Navel Oiling: There are a lot of reasons why we need to oil our belly button every night, because it heals, corrects, and balances the nerve connections in the body. Coconut or almond oil; even mustard oil would do wonders.

