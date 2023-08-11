Sign In
Water Intoxication: Understanding the Dangers of Drinking Too Much Water

Published : August 11, 2023

Water Intoxication: Water is essential for our well-being, but like anything, it can be harmful when consumed excessively. Water toxicity, also known as water intoxication or hyponatremia, occurs when the body's electrolyte balance is disrupted due to an overwhelming intake of water. This condition can lead to a range of serious health complications. While rare, water intoxication can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures, coma, and even death. It's important to maintain a balanced fluid intake to ensure proper hydration without risking overconsumption, which can have potentially life-threatening consequences. Always consult medical professionals for advice on proper hydration practices.

