Warm Lemon Water On Empty Stomach For Weight Loss: Diet To Lose 10Kgs In One Month

Start your day right with a glass of warm lemon water on an empty stomach and you might just find yourself losing up to 10 kilograms in a month.

Weight Loss Tips: Trying to lose weight, but not able to? Well, with a proper diet and appropriate exercise routine, it's possible to lose weight effectively in just one month. Yes, you read that right. In the above video, we will explore how adding a glass of lemon (nimbu) water to your morning diet routine, and some other superfoods to your breakfast plate can help in shedding kilos in just one month. Watch the complete video, if you are on your weight loss journey.