Vitamins To Quickly Stop Heavy Bleeding During Periods

Heavy periods: Menorrhagia is a condition where you bleed more than you should during your period cycle. This can trigger period cramps or bleeding can last for more days in such a condition. In many women, the uterine lining thickens and holds more blood cells than needed, resulting in a greater flow of blood. You may also notice that you are passing blood clots along with your normal period flow.

According to research, heavy period flow can be caused by an excess of estrogen and a lack of progesterone hormone in a female's body. If left untreated, excessive menstrual flow can lead to iron deficiency , and it can later worsen and develop into muscle weakness or even infertility.

In today's video, we'll explore three main vitamins that can help restore proper hormonal balance.

Calcium D-glucarate

Calcium D-glucarate helps to make your periods lighter by helping your liver safely remove the excess hormone from your body. By consuming fruits with glucaric acid, such as grapefruit, cherries, and tomatoes, you can incorporate this nutrient into your routine.

Vitamin D3

This is a hormone that your body makes when exposed to sunlight. Not having enough vitamin D3 can lead to hormone imbalance, To get more vitamin D, try getting more sunlight in the morning. Alternately, vitamin D3 supplements can help a lot, as this will ease pain caused by hormone imbalance.

Iodine

This is an essential mineral that the human body uses to balance estrogen on its own. Unfortunately, most of our foods are not rich in iodine nowadays ! And common table salt is unable to help with iodine deficiency. Sea kelp is reportedly beneficial and helps boost up iodine levels in the body. A daily dose of dried sea kelp does wonders. This also balances out the disturbed levels of estogen and progestrone in our body.

Hope this video will help you get healthier.