VIDEO: Why Heart Attacks Are Increasing During Gym Workouts?

Heart Attacks in Gym: When the blood supply to the heart is blocked, a critical medical condition called a heart attack takes place. When a blood clot develops in one of the coronary arteries, which are the blood channels that carry blood to the heart, this may take place. There are a number of warning signs of a heart attack, and some of them can appear a month or more before the event itself. These warning signs include: Chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, sweating, nausea, and vomiting.

What is causing them? Know everything about gym heart attacks in this video. In the video, Dr. Hemant Madan (Prof), MD (Medicine), DM (Cardiology), FRCPE, FSCAI, Senior Director and Programme Head - Cardiac Sciences, talks about what makes a gym lover prone to heart attacks, and what the signs and symptoms the person can spot just before getting a heart attack. According to the doctor, many people are now exercising at higher intensities than ever before. This is due in part to the popularity of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and other forms of vigorous exercise. While HIIT and other high-intensity workouts can be very beneficial for overall health, they can also put more stress on the heart and increase the risk of a heart attack, especially in people with underlying heart disease.