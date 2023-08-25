Zika Virus: learn about the early warning signs, symptoms, prevention, and treatment

Zika Virus: The Zika virus is a serious public health threat, but it is important to remember that most people who are infected will recover without any complications.

In Mumbai, the first case of Zika virus infection was confirmed in a 79-year-old man on August 24, 2023. The man had been experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, and stuffy nose since July 19. He was treated with symptomatic medication and has since recovered.

Zika virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. The mosquitoes that transmit Zika virus bite mostly during the day. Zika virus can cause birth defects in babies born to mothers who were infected with the virus during pregnancy. These birth defects can include microcephaly, a condition in which the baby's head is smaller than normal. Other birth defects that have been linked to Zika virus infection include eye defects, hearing problems, and heart defects.

The symptoms of Zika virus infection are similar to those of other mosquito-borne illnesses, such as fever, rash, Red eyes, Joint pain, Muscle pain, Headache, Fatigue. In most cases, the symptoms are mild and go away on their own within a few days.