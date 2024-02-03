Walnuts Benefits: Walnuts Decrease Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

Eating walnuts as part of a healthy diet may decrease your risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death globally. Walnuts help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and decrease blood pressure, two of the major risk factors for heart disease.

Walnuts Benefits: Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid), which have been shown to have a beneficial effect on cardiovascular health. "Prior studies have shown that nuts in general, and walnuts in particular, are associated with lower rates of heart disease and stroke.

