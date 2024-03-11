Vitamin B Deficiency Symptoms: Common Factors Effecting Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B complex is a cluster of Vitamin B that helps in proper functioning of your body including cell and cardiovascular health. Watch this video to know all about it.

Symptoms of Vitamin B Deficiency: Vitamin B complex is a cluster of Vitamin B that helps in proper functioning of your body including cell and cardiovascular health. Vitamin B is a water soluble vitamin that breaks down after digestion and helps in proper functioning of your cells and body. Consumption of biotin tablets for hair growth is very common among the youths. However, you must address the quantity of the Vitamin you consume. Vitamin B helps in performing vital body functions. "Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism" paints a worrying picture suggesting only 26 per cent of the Indian population are running with sufficient Vitamin B -whereas 47 per cent are struggling with it.