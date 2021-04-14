Ayurveda is an ancient healing therapy from India. According to the Ayurvedic school of thought, there are three doshas that are primarily responsible for any kind of infection and health problems. When these doshas are out of balance you feel unwell and it can also cause chronic ailments. The same is the case with the COVID-19 virus. But which doshas are responsible for the COVID-19 infection? Our Ayurveda expert explains it all in this informative video. Watch it to know all about the doshas, COVID-19 infection and how you can keep yourself safe.