New And Revised International Travel Rules Set From December 1st Amid Omicron Threat, Explained | Watch Video

Written by Toshi Tiwari |Updated : December 2, 2021 11:55 AM IST

New international travel rules : Amid the rise of the new covid 19 variant Omicron, the health officials and government are taking all sort of precautionary measures to ensure that the new variant does not spread just like delta plus variant did. And therefore, government has led out a new and revised set of travel rules for international travellers in India. Watch video where we have explained about all the revised travel guidelines.

