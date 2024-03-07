Myth of Plastic Surgery: Debunking common misconceptions about Plastic Surgery

While plastic surgery can enhance physical appearance, it's crucial to debunk the myth that it guarantees happiness or solves underlying emotional issues.

Myth of Plastic Surgery: While the world has come a long way in understanding and accepting plastic surgery, misconceptions still linger. From its affordability to its scope and results, misinformation continues to stigmatize the field of plastic surgery.