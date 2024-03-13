Kirti Kharbanda 5 Hair Care Secret: How To Get Healthy And Strong Hair At Home Naturally

Kriti Kharbanda revealed her hair care secret in an recent interview and emphasised use of homemade oil with olive oil, curry leaves, and amla for strength and growth. Watch this video for more information.

Kirti Kharbanda Strong And Healthy Hair Care Secret: Kriti Kharbanda revealed her hair care secret in an recent interview and emphasised use of homemade oil with olive oil, curry leaves, and amla for strength and growth. She suggested to use twice weekly for optimal results. Amid relationship rumours with Pulkit Samrat, viral photos hint at a potential wedding after a long-term commitment. The good news can arrive anytime soon. Try these hair care secret for strong and healthy hairs at your home naturally.