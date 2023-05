Is Your Lifestyle Putting You At Risk Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease?

World IBD Day: Inflammatory bowel disease or IBD is a common term used by doctors. But what exactly is it? Basically, it includes 2 different yet related diseases, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease.

In Ulcerative Colitis, there is inflammation and sores or ulcers along the lining of the large intestine and rectum. In Crohn's Disease, the inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract can also involve the deeper layers of the digestive tract.