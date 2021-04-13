The COVID-19 virus is predictably unpredictable. It strikes when you least expect it. It has help the entire world hostage for more than a year and, after a brief lull, now it has come back with a vengeance. Today there are many precautionary measures in place for preventing the virus. Wearing a face mask, social distancing, using hand sanitisers and frequent washing of hands are just a few of them. But despite this, there have been many cases where people were home and have tested COVID-19 positive. What is the reason for this? Watch this video to know.