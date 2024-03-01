How safe is tumescent liposuction? Expert Speaks

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Tumescent Liposuction: Tumescent liposuction is considered a safe and effective cosmetic procedure for removing excess fat from various parts of the body. This technique involves injecting a large volume of tumescent fluid, typically a mixture of saline, lidocaine (a local anesthetic), and epinephrine (a drug that constricts blood vessels), into the targeted area before performing liposuction.
The tumescent solution helps numb the area, minimize bleeding, and facilitate fat removal, making the procedure safer and more comfortable for the patient. Since general anesthesia is not required in tumescent liposuction, the risks associated with anesthesia-related complications are significantly reduced.
Moreover, tumescent liposuction results in less blood loss compared to traditional liposuction techniques, reducing the risk of complications such as hematoma and bruising. Additionally, the recovery time is typically shorter, and patients can usually resume normal activities within a few days after the procedure.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information