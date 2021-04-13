Can naturopathy play an important role in battling the COVID-19 infection? Naturopathy, an alternative healing therapy, has come into the limelight following the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people have turned to this to improve their immunity. There are some natural medicines that can enhance your immunity. But these should be taken along with other precautionary measures. If your immune system is strong, it is difficult for a virus to invade your body. But there is still no guarantee that you won’t be infected. Watch this video to know the role of naturopathy in fighting the deadly contagion. Our expert will clear all your doubts.