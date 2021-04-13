Research by MIT scientists suggest that yoga and meditation can be quite useful in the treatment of COVID-19. According to the researchers, certain meditation, yoga asana and pranayama practices may possibly be effective adjunctive means for treating and/or preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection. This may be due to the anti-inflammatory, anti-stress, and anti-infectious properties of meditation and yoga. These practices may be able to downregulate the cytokine receptors and thereby have a positive effect on the immune system. And, a strong immune system, as we all know, is the key to fighting this virus. Watch this video to k now what our expert says.