Cosmetic Surgery Vs Plastic Surgery, Know the Difference? Watch Video

Cosmetic Surgery Vs Plastic Surgery: Cosmetic surgery and plastic surgery are often used interchangeably, but they are distinct medical specialties with different purposes. Cosmetic surgery focuses on enhancing a person's appearance by improving aesthetic appeal, symmetry, and proportion. It includes procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty (nose job), and facelifts. The goal of cosmetic surgery is to enhance physical appearance and boost self-esteem.

On the other hand, plastic surgery involves reconstructive procedures to repair defects caused by congenital conditions, trauma, burns, or disease. Plastic surgery aims to restore function and improve appearance. Common plastic surgery procedures include breast reconstruction, cleft lip and palate repair, hand surgery, and scar revision. Plastic surgeons often work closely with other medical specialists to address complex cases and provide comprehensive care.

While both cosmetic and plastic surgery involve surgical procedures, the underlying reasons and goals differ significantly. Cosmetic surgery is elective and primarily focuses on enhancing aesthetics, whereas plastic surgery is often medically necessary to restore form and function. Understanding the differences between the two specialties is essential for individuals considering surgical interventions to make informed decisions about their treatment options. Consulting with qualified surgeons can help patients determine the most suitable approach to achieve their desired outcomes.