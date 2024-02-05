Cervical Cancer Prevention: Diet and Cervical Cancer, What is the link?

Cervical Cancer Prevention Diet: The reason is that many cervical cancer cases are caused by a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. A diet that is high in antioxidants, carotenoids, flavonoids and folate all of which are found in fruits and vegetables can help the body fight off HPV and also prevent an HPV infection from transforming cervical cells into cancerous lesions.