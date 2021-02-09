Epilepsy is a neurological disorder, or you can say a brain disorder, that causes abnormal activities in the brain cells. The most common symptom of this condition is seizures. A person suffering from epilepsy may exhibit unusual behaviour, experience abnormal sensations, and sometimes it may cause loss of awareness too. Because of this, there are many myths surrounding the condition. Even today, some people think that it is brought on by evil spirits and supernatural powers. Many shun epileptic patients because of the stigma attached to the disease. Today as we observe World Epilepsy Day, it becomes necessary to try try and dispel the myths associated with the disease. In our endeavour to create awareness and acceptance of this condition in society, we have with us today Dr. Atma Ram Bansal, Associate Director, Neurology and Epilepsy, Medanta, The Medicity, Gurgaon. He shares his invaluable knowledge to clear the air about this much misunderstood disease. Dr Bansal will address the many questions related to epilepsy including causes, triggers, diagnosis and treatment.