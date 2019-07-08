Wonders of adding walnuts to your diet | TheHealthSite.com

Walnuts are known as superfoods and for good reasons. These nuts are immensely rich in various nutrients that come with a wide range of benefits. From boosting your heart health to protecting you from various cognitive diseases, walnuts do it all. They can also up your beauty quotient. Here, we shed light on the major perks that these nuts offer.

Helps in weight loss

Any successful weight management plan must include the satiety factor. Just about 30 grams of walnuts contain enough nutrients to give you satiety. Walnut is undoubtedly the right food to consider if you are into a weight management programme.

Induces sleep

Walnuts contain melatonin which is responsible for conveying messages regarding the cycle of light and dark to the body. Moreover, these nuts increase the blood levels of melatonin, a brain chemical responsible for maintaining your sleep cycle. That’s why eating walnuts can be a great way to improve sleep.

Good for your hair

Consuming walnuts regularly can help to enhance the texture of your hair. They contain biotin (vitamin B7) that helps to strengthen hair. These nuts also reduce hair fall and improve the growth of your tresses to a certain extent.

Prevents heart disease

Among all the dietary plants and nuts, walnuts contain the highest quantity of antioxidants. Around 100 g of walnuts will give you more than 20 mmol antioxidants. This makes them extremely effective in combating heart disease, thanks to their capacity to fight free radicals.

Prevents diabetes

All nuts including walnuts can be associated with lowering the risk of diabetes. Eating them regularly may nearly halve the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. Walnuts may also be beneficial for cognitive function and heart health.

Makes your skin glow

If you want a glowing skin long into your middle-age eating walnuts can be a great idea. Walnuts are rich in B-vitamins and antioxidants that prevent your skin from free radical damage. They also help to prevent wrinkles and any signs of ageing.

Great for pregnant women

Mothers-to-be who eat walnuts can reduce the baby’s chances of developing food allergies, says research. A certain group of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) helps in the growth of your baby’s gut. The PUFAs are thought to improve how gut immune cells respond to bacteria and foreign substances.

Can fight stress

If daily stress is taking a toll on your health, it’s time to eat walnuts. Including them in your diet can lower both resting blood pressure and blood pressure responses to stress. Walnuts are a rich source of fibre, antioxidants and unsaturated fatty acids which help in fighting stress.

Improves your sperm quality

Having about 70 grams of walnuts per day can improve semen quality in healthy young men. Eating walnuts regularly improves the vitality of sperm in healthy men aged 21 to 35. These nuts also boost the motility and morphology of semen.

Helps you live longer

Eating a handful of walnuts just thrice a week can give you a longer life. According to some estimates, these edible seeds can cut out the risk of dying from cancer by as much as 40 per cent . For cardiovascular diseases the risk is lowered by at least 55 per cent, mentions the research.