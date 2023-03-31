Vegan Protein Meals: 5 Vegan Foods That You Should Include In Your Daily Diet, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Vegan Protein Meals: Owing to health and environmental benefits, veganism is gaining popularity, especially among young people. A vegan diet is based on plant foods like vegetables, grains, nuts, and fruits. It excludes foods that are produced by animals such as dairy products, eggs, and meat. A vegan can have plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids such as flaxseed, and walnut regularly. How to get your daily dose of protein by eating a vegan diet. To Know More, Watch Video.