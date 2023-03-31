Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Vegan Protein Meals: 5 Vegan Foods That You Should Include In Your Daily Diet, Watch Video

Written by Sakshi Pandey |Updated : March 31, 2023 6:01 PM IST

Vegan Protein Meals: Owing to health and environmental benefits, veganism is gaining popularity, especially among young people. A vegan diet is based on plant foods like vegetables, grains, nuts, and fruits. It excludes foods that are produced by animals such as dairy products, eggs, and meat. A vegan can have plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids such as flaxseed, and walnut regularly. How to get your daily dose of protein by eating a vegan diet. To Know More, Watch Video.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more