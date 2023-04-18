Vaginal Fistula: Types, Symptoms & Treatment Explained In Detail By Experts On Vaginal Fistula, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Vaginal Fistula: A vaginal fistula is an abnormal connection or opening between the vagina and another organ, such as the bladder, rectum, or uterus. This can occur due to a variety of factors, including childbirth complications, surgical procedures, infection, and radiation therapy. Symptoms of vaginal fistula can include urinary or fecal incontinence, recurrent infections, and discomfort during intercourse. Treatment options depend on the location and severity of the fistula and may include surgical repair or the use of medications to manage symptoms. Watch Video.