Vaginal Fistula: Types, Symptoms & Treatment Explained In Detail By Experts On Vaginal Fistula, Watch Video

    Written by TheHealthSite.com |Updated : April 18, 2023 6:01 PM IST

    Vaginal Fistula: A vaginal fistula is an abnormal connection or opening between the vagina and another organ, such as the bladder, rectum, or uterus. This can occur due to a variety of factors, including childbirth complications, surgical procedures, infection, and radiation therapy. Symptoms of vaginal fistula can include urinary or fecal incontinence, recurrent infections, and discomfort during intercourse. Treatment options depend on the location and severity of the fistula and may include surgical repair or the use of medications to manage symptoms. Watch Video.

    AMH Levels In Women: What Should Be The Right AMH Level In A Women Who Wants To Conceive, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

    AMH Levels In Women: What Should Be The Right AMH Level In A Women Who Wants To Conceive, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

    Anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH). An AMH test may also be recommended if you have symptoms of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) This hormone plays multiple roles throughout a woman's lifetime. AMH plays a crucial role in the development of a baby's sex organs in the uterus during pregnancy. It has been found that AMH levels are higher in male babies, which prevents the development of female reproductive organs.

