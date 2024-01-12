Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away After Battling Prostate Cancer, All About The Disease

The global lifetime risk of prostate cancer is approximately 1 in 9 for men. Risk factors include age, genetics, ethnicity, and geographical location

Renowned music maestro Rashid Khan, aged 55, succumbed to prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is a prevalent form of cancer that affects the prostate, a small, walnut-shaped gland in men that produces seminal fluid.