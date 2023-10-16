Hair Loss : Unveiling Male Hair Loss Trends in India

Be it stress, poor lifestyle, or genetic, we all face hairfall at some point in time. but for a few people, it becomes constant and usually causes major hair loss. A study recently uncovered some eye-opening findings about male hair loss in India. The data is both surprising and concerning, shedding light on the extent of this issue among the male population.

The data shows that a significant 50.31% of Indian men who experience hair loss are under the age of 25. Even more striking is the fact that 25.89% of men below the age of 21 are already at Stage 3 or beyond in terms of hair loss. As the age bracket shifts to 21 25 years old, this number increases to 33.35%. This suggests that hair loss has become a major concern among young men, with the average age of Traya customers being 28.

Understanding the causes

Hair loss can be attributed to a singular primary factor or a combination of multiple underlying root causes. The study reveals that one of the primary culprits behind male hair loss is dandruff. Shockingly, 65% of Indian men under the age of 25 who experience hair loss suffer from dandruff. This scalp condition can lead to itching, inflammation, and irritation, ultimately resulting in hair loss. Stress and anxiety have also emerged as leading contributors to hair loss in men. In fact, 6 out of 10 men who experience hair loss report being under significant stress.

The Impact of Sleep

Sleep patterns also play a crucial role in hair health. Irregular sleep patterns contribute to hair loss in 3 out of every 10 young Indian men under the age of 25.

In conclusion, this study reveals that hair loss is a pressing concern among Indian men, especially those in their early twenties.

While dandruff, stress, and sleep patterns have emerged as significant factors, it's essential for individuals to take proactive steps to address these issues and maintain their hair health