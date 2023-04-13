Unrestful Nights: "How Poor Sleep Quality May Heighten Asthma Risk, According to Research" Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Unrestful Nights: Poor sleep habits are linked with various health concerns, including diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. And now, research has revealed that people with poor sleep habits are more likely to develop asthma. Sleep disruptions, such as sleep apnea, can cause chronic inflammation and oxidative stress in the airways, leading to airway hyperresponsiveness and increased susceptibility to asthma triggers. Additionally, inadequate sleep can weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to respiratory infections that trigger asthma symptoms. Watch Video.