Understanding the Severity of Cervical Cancer: How Deadly Is It?

Early detection is a game-changer when it comes to cervical cancer. Learn about the significance of regular screenings, including Pap smears and HPV testing, and how they can identify abnormalities before they become life-threatening.

Published by Lakshmi Sharma |Published : February 3, 2024 10:14 PM IST

Cervical Cancer Preventions: Cervical cancer is a silent threat that affects women globally. In this video, we'll delve into the seriousness of this disease and explore the factors that determine its lethality. One of the leading causes of cervical cancer is persistent infection with certain types of HPV. We'll discuss the link between HPV and cervical cancer, emphasizing the importance of awareness and prevention.

Early Detection Saves Lives

