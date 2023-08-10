Sign In
Typhoid Cases On Rise In India, Know Early Signs, Symptoms And Preventive Measures – Watch Video

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : August 10, 2023 2:46 PM IST

Typhoid Cases On Rise In India: Many parts of the country are witnessing a seasonal spike in typhoid. As per World Health Organization's report, an estimated 9 million people get sick from typhoid and 1,1000.people die from it every year. Typhoid is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. Watch video to know early symptoms, signs, and preventive measures for typhoid. Watch video.

