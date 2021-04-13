What is herd immunity? In case of epidemics, it is usually seen that a certain percentage of the population acquires immunity to the virus or bacteria that is behind the health crisis. When majority of the people in a particular community becomes immune to the infection, the community is said to have achieved herd immunity. Of course, this immunity depends on many things like what precautions people are taking, mutation of the virus and such other factors. In this video, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, sheds light on herd immunity in terms of the COVID-19 contagion in India.